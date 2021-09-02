COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators met today, deciding that COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for students, faculty, or staff.
The board passed two resolutions Thursday, reflecting that decision.
The Columbia, Missouri, campus reinstated some mask requirements on Aug. 2.
They are still requesting that people get vaccinated, but not requiring that they do.
