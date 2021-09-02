University of Missouri U

COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 10: Mizzou Legacy Circle at the Mel Carnahan quad on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. The university looks to get things back to normal after the recent protests on campus that lead to the resignation of the school's President and Chancellor on November 9. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

 Michael B. Thomas

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators met today, deciding that COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for students, faculty, or staff. 

The board passed two resolutions Thursday, reflecting that decision. 

The Columbia, Missouri, campus reinstated some mask requirements on Aug. 2.

They are still requesting that people get vaccinated, but not requiring that they do. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.