KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The University of Missouri-Kansas City says that they will require vaccinations for all faculty, staff and students who work in clinical settings and have direct contact with patients as part of their work or training.
They must meet this requirement by Oct. 1.
This requirement will affect those in the schools of dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, nursing, and health studies. It also applies to those in the masters and doctoral training programs for psychology, counseling, counseling psychology and the School of Social Work who are “engaged in external field education and clinical practica or clinical intervention studies.”
It will also apply to those in the University Health Center, UMKC Counseling Center and the Community Counseling and Assessment Clinics.
The release regarding the new requirement says, “UMKC officials said the vaccination requirement is necessary because COVID has entered a new phase, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisories that the Delta variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, driving higher infection and death rates and putting significant strain on healthcare resources.”
UMKC says they will offer students and employees an opportunity to apply for a religion or medical exemption to the vaccine requirement.
The university notes that people will still have to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who have not been vaccinated will have to wear masks while on campus, whether indoors or outdoors.
