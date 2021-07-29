KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City will be requiring masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
The requirement will begin Aug. 2 and will apply to students, faculty, staff and visitors.
The requirement will stay in place until Sept. 15. At that time, the police will be reevaluated.
Additionally, this applies to all four schools in the University of Missouri System. Mizzou in Columbia echoed the same requirement earlier on Thursday.
The release from UMKC this afternoon notes that masks are still required in hospital and other health care settings, as well as public transportation settings.
For more information from UMKC, click here.
