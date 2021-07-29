GENERIC UMKC LOGO
(Via UMKC on Facebook)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City will be requiring masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. 

The requirement will begin Aug. 2 and will apply to students, faculty, staff and visitors. 

The requirement will stay in place until Sept. 15. At that time, the police will be reevaluated.

Additionally, this applies to all four schools in the University of Missouri System. Mizzou in Columbia echoed the same requirement earlier on Thursday.

The release from UMKC this afternoon notes that masks are still required in hospital and other health care settings, as well as public transportation settings. 

For more information from UMKC, click here.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.