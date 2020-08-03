KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many regional public universities plan to open campuses this fall, and we’re already seeing one do so right here in the metro.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City will begin their Phase 3 for repopulating the campus on Monday.
In Phase 1 and Phase 2, UMKC saw critical operation employees and department heads return.
In Phase 3, the remainder of academic departments and students will be coming back to campus.
The move in date for students is on Aug. 21, with the first day of classes on the Aug. 24.
All students living on campus will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before moving in, and masks will be required whenever people are less than six feet apart.
As far as what “move-in” will look like, university officials say residence hall move-in will happen over the course of four days. This year they’ll be using a staggered-appointment system to minimize crowding.
A spokesperson for the university says policies have been developed should positive cases arise, and they’ve also stepped up sanitizing practices.
They’ve even installed vending machines on both of their campuses that offer PPE supplies inside.
