RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – Two Raymore-Peculiar High School students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the district, the students were already in quarantine after they were exposed to a positive case. The Cass County Health Department determined that no additional students or staff members need to be quarantined as a result of these latest positive cases.
All families are urged to continue the practice of healthy behaviors, which include, but are not limited to:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Cover nose and mouth with a sleeve or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Stay home from school and work when you are sick.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Wearing face coverings and implementing physical distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.