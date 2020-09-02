coronavirus 3Drender new generic

File photo.

 (Dowell)

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – Two Raymore-Peculiar High School students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the district, the students were already in quarantine after they were exposed to a positive case. The Cass County Health Department determined that no additional students or staff members need to be quarantined as a result of these latest positive cases.

 All families are urged to continue the practice of healthy behaviors, which include, but are not limited to:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
  • Cover nose and mouth with a sleeve or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Stay home from school and work when you are sick.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Wearing face coverings and implementing physical distancing.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.