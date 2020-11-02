KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Turner High School announced Monday they will go virtual through Thanksgiving.
"Turner High School and USD 202 have been working very closely with the Wyandotte County Health Department regarding COVID-19 cases and exposures affecting our school. Through this collaboration, the Health Department has determined that we move our Blended students from in-person learning to online delivery to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the school district said.
The Unified Government Public Health Department along with Turner High School sent a letter to parents Monday stating that due to the high numbers of cohorts quarantined and high COVID-19 cases, the high school will transition to remote learning.
Remote learning will start on November 3rd, 2020 and will return to partial in-person attendance on November 30th, 2020.
You can read the letter parents received below.
