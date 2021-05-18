KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Trailwoods Elementary returned to distance learning Tuesday.
The elementary school is part of the Kansas City Public Schools district.
"Please understand we are doing to make sure all students are safe and healthy and can continue to learn," a Facebook post from the school said.
That post, which was made on Monday, said that students should log on to Teams at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for their classes.
They said that the principal would be at school from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for students who didn't have their tablet or computer with them.
KCTV5 News has reached out to KCPS for details about why this was done.
