Overland Park, KS (KCTV) — Some of the nation’s top pediatric doctors are recommending masks be mandated in class.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, this week wrote that everyone over the age of two should wear masks in schools even if they’re vaccinated. That advice goes beyond what the CDC recommends. Part of their reasoning is based on how difficult it is to track who is and isn’t vaccinated.
It’s a headline that prompted parents to pack the Blue Valley School Board meeting Monday night.
“The CDC is not the law. Neither is the Johnson County Department of Health,” Debbie Detmer told the board.
On Friday, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment issued guidance suggesting schools create a mask mandate for those who are not vaccinated.
The vast majority of the 50 or so people in the audience wanted to be sure the board doesn’t change its current “recommended” language to “required.”
“There’s no more mask mandate in the county. It doesn’t make any sense,” said parent Michelle Mitchell.
“There are teachers that are being asked if they’re vaccinated and they’re scared,” said parent Jaclyn Stanley, followed by a round of applause.
Eight people spoke on the topic during public comment. Only two supported more restrictions.
“It’s been very personally saddening that public health policy and this preference over rights has become such a divisive thing,” said parent Jason Anderson.
The other supporter of some level of mandate was a parent who is also a doctor. Melissa Gener, an MD, read a letter signed by 100 local doctors supporting mask mandates just for the younger grades.
“Mandatory universal masking for grades in which students are not yet eligible for vaccination,” she began, then was interrupted by a crowd.
“No, no, no,” they shouted.
“This would be grades preschool through 6th grade,” she continued over their voices.
But a fellow doctor disagreed.
“We need to normalize the lives of our children. We don’t need to place the burden of this pandemic on our kids,” said Gaylyn Perry, MD.
The Deputy Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Charlie Hunt, said the AAP guidance will not prompt his department to change the recommendations issued Friday.
“This is a recommendation that the school districts require masks for those who are not vaccinated,” said Hunt. “At this time, we are not considering changing our recommendation, with respect to universal masking.”
He added that the department’s suggestion for school mandates are just recommendations. The department does not have the authority to issue any mandate. That decision must come from local school boards.
Blue Valley reviewed its back-to-school plan at Monday’s board meeting and the mask rules had not changed from what was set before.
Their mask policy reads as follows:
“Masks will not be mandated. Masks are highly encouraged inside Blue Valley schools and other facilities for those individuals who have not been fully vaccinated. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated individuals. Masks are optional for all students and staff during outdoor activities. No individual shall be treated unfairly or uncivilly based on their masking choices.”
