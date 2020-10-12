TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) – The Tonganoxie School District posted online Monday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Monday afternoon, the Tonganoxie School District made a post online about the cases stating two students at Tonganoxie High tested positive which resulted in 52 direct contact exposures. This is including five teachers who are all under quarantine right now.
The students won't be able to return for at least ten days according to the district.
The district also tells KCTV5 News that The Leavenworth County Health Department is still wrapping up contact tracing.
