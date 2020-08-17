KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Move-in day has been stretched out to move in week at UMKC to allow for more distance between people, and that is not the only change returning students will see on campus.
Each student will only be allowed two helpers when moving in. Temperatures will be checked, and each student must have submitted a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last seven days.
According to the Director of Residential Life Kristen Temple, school officials have made many changes within the dorms as well.
“Some of the things that we’ve changed for this year include students will not be permitted to have guests from outside the residence hall. We are going to require that they were masks other than in their own room. We are going to have some of the common areas closed off,” Temple explained.
The University is providing both online and in class options.
Kansas State University, Park University and KCK Community College also began classes on Monday, while UMKC and other major area schools like the University of Kansas and Mizzou open Monday, August 24.
