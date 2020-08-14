KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A protest is now planned after the Wyandotte County Health Department made the major decision to ban non-professional contact sports in the county this fall.

The decision was released Friday and is in effect now. It includes football, soccer, and marching band events. Not all sports and activities are on the executive order list. Events such as debate, speech, tennis, golf and other non-contact activities are allowed.

In an email to parents and patrons, Piper School District Superintendent Dr. Jessica Dain stated that the district received the final version of the executive order at the same time it was released to the public.

Dain said the district plans to review this with its legal counsel and will develop a plan for fall sports according to the guidance it receives. She also asked for patience from families as the district looks for answers.

“Please be patient as we work through this issue and try to come to a positive resolution while keeping our student athletes safe,” Dain wrote.

Student athletes and parents opposed to the county’s decision plan to protest outside the Wyandotte County Health Department offices Friday at 9 a.m.