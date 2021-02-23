KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The White House says schools will be required to give standardized tests this year. That's according to the Department of Education.

The tests were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The Biden Administration says schools will have options, including shortening the rests, delaying them until summer or fall, or administering them remotely.  

“It is urgent to understand the impact of COVID-19 on learning,” Ian Rosenblum, acting assistant secretary in the office of elementary and secondary education, wrote to states. “We know, however, that some schools and school districts may face circumstances in which they are not able to safely administer statewide summative assessments this spring using their standard practices.”

