KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New research shows about half of parents and teachers in America feel their students have fallen significantly behind in classes due to the pandemic.
Education experts say the answer is likely not more extensive state assessments. Teachers may find how to adjust teaching and reteaching with short quizzes and as much personalized instruction as possible.
Some researchers call the pandemic’s effect “learning loss,” like some regression in skills you would see in kids after summer break. But many educators don’t think that’s the right term, because there’s more to understanding the “academic impact” COVID had on classes.
We may be years away from understanding the extent of the impact, but it is a definite shift in how teachers teach from now on.
Going forward, school officials say CARES Act funds can be used to go toward purchasing pre-made assessments or toward professional development to give teachers more tools and skills.
Researchers from the educational software company Instructure say the money will run out within a year or two and state legislators need to discuss now what the newest needs of schools are.
“I think we have to look at what place do digital learning platforms and assessment platforms have in the funding cycle for schools, along with, you know, having a sustained funding source for thinks like hardware and connectivity, all of those need to be a part of the state funding,” said Dr. Tracy Weeks, who serves as executive director of government affairs at Instructure.
UNICEF released a study in October which showed kids 9-11 years old who have major disruptions in their education are up to 40 percent less likely to gain fundamental reading skills than their peers in class. The organization says those gaps can be mitigated by communication with teachers, parents and students
Ninety-two percent of teachers in the U.S. believe good communication from families and student engagement is the key to success in hybrid and remote learning settings
Superintendent for the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Anna Stubblefield says teachers are prepared to meet students where they’re at.
“We know we can’t intervene our way out of any sort of gaps that may be there, which is why we’re really focusing on high quality, Tier 1 instruction to make sure all of our students are receiving what they need, when they need it,” she said.
Should remote or hybrid learning models become necessary again, educators say access to resources needs to be more equitable.
