NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Staley High School announces they will be virtual learning starting Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.
The school said three data points warranting this temporary closure include:
• Case rate over a 14-day span
• The slope of the trend line representing cases
• School rate of positive cases versus community rate of positive cases
“The most recent 14-day span at Staley entails twenty-two cases. The slope of the trend line (1.57) is increasing, as opposed to steady or decreasing. The school rate of positive cases (1.1%) is almost double that of the community case rate,” the school said in a letter to families.
The next 24-48 hours will give the school time for deep cleaning, distancing of students and staff and continued monitoring of cases and exposures. Based on the data, a closure beyond this timeframe was not recommended by the Health Department.
“You might have specific questions about this change of practice. What follows are some of the things we’ve accounted for thus far. Don’t hesitate to reach out for further information. Drive-by meal distribution will continue at Staley throughout the week between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Activities and athletics will be cancelled during this time of temporary closure, with the exception of fall sports still competing. Reach out to our administrative team if you have further questions,” the school said.
NKC Schools says they will continue to work in partnership with the Health Department, assessing information to make the best decisions possible for staff and families.
“We pledge to share what we know, when we know it. In the meantime, let’s all commit to the best practices we know will prevent the spread of COVID-19: wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, practicing social distancing whenever possible and staying home if sick. We can, and will, overcome this challenge together, and we look forward to welcoming our students back on Monday,” the school concluded.
