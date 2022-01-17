(KCTV) -- Both the St. Joseph and Knob Noster school districts will not be having class Tuesday and Wednesday.
Interestingly, neither of the districts will be doing virtual learning during that time for students impacted by the closure.
The Knob Noster Public Schools in Johnson County, Missouri, posted the following on Facebook about the closures:
"CLOSURE EXTENDED: Knob Noster Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19. There will be no virtual learning (AMI days)."
Knob Noster is one hour to the southeast of Kansas City.
The St. Joseph School District in Buchanan County, Missouri, has a notice up on their website saying something similar:
"IN-PERSON CLASSES CANCELED TUES. AND WED.
Due to the high number of staff absences caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses, the St. Joseph School District will cancel classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19. There will be no remote learning for in-person students during this time period. Virtual Academy classes will proceed with their normal schedules. District employees should follow Scenario A in the Employee handbook.
The decision to close schools for the next couple of days was not taken lightly. Unfortunately, we have many administrators, teachers, support staff and bus drivers who are ill, preventing them from reporting to work.
We will keep you updated on the return to school as we evaluate our situation. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to do our best to keep our students and staff safe."
St. Joseph is about an hour to the north of Kansas City.
