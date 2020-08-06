INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Any other year, schools would be filled with students at the end of August. This year, only time will tell.
Odds are, if you have kids in school then they aren’t going back to school until Sept. 8. That includes KCMO, KCK, Grandview, and Platte County.
However, one local district is an outlier and their plan to begin earlier has some parents eyeballing an alternative option.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with some parents in the Independence School District who said they’re not taking the risk and plan to take matters into their own hands.
“We just decide to cut out the middleman and go ahead do virtual learning anyway,” Robin Howard said.
That’s a strategy many throughout the Kansas City metro are planning on.
Howard has two children in the Independence School District. Even though she knows her kids would prefer being in class with their friends, she said it’s not worth it.
She said, “We figured that if they were going to stay in the same classroom with the same students and one of those children gets sick, everybody gets sent home for two weeks with virtual learning. And then they go back. And, it if it happens again, they do it again.”
The Independence School District, unlike many other metro districts, plans to start in-person class 18 days from now on Aug. 24.
Taylor McMahan also plans to utilize virtual learning for her daughter. “’Better safe than sorry,’ is what I say,” she told KCTV5.
The Independence School District, along with a number of area districts on both sides of the state line, have been working nonstop to provide the safest options for their students this year.
However, with that being said, many like McMahan don’t believe now is the time to come back.
“Missouri is in the red zone for this coronavirus and so, when I heard that they were going to let students go back to school, my thought as a parent: ‘I’m not going to let my daughter go back to school just because I don’t think it’s time,” she explained.
