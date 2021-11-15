OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As city and county mask mandates start disappearing, several school boards are re-examining their policies.
Monday night, the Shawnee Mission School Board voted to remove its mask mandate for grades 7 through 12.
The administration suggested the change begin January 3rd, right after winter break. That date held, with a vote of 5-to-2.
Topics like mask mandates played big in this year’s school board elections in Kansas and nationwide.
At the first post-election board meeting for Shawnee Mission, the audience was more subdued but equally divided.
“It’s time. It’s time to let all of these children have a more normal, pre-COVID school experience. It’s time to let us parents choose,” parent Laura Donnelly told the board.
“Our baby cannot get vaccinated because a vaccine is not yet approved for his age range,” said teacher Annie Hasan, who asked the board to delay the move until after vaccines are available for the youngest.
In Johnson County, masks are already optional for upper grades in Spring Hill and DeSoto schools.
In Olathe and Blue Valley, where board seats went to anti-mandate candidates, mask optional starts on November 29th.
Shawnee Mission stood apart as the district where the pro-mandate candidates won, but the superintendent Monday said they could remain holdouts only so long.
“I think it’s going to become exceptionally difficult to enforce with our neighbors having made that change,” said Superintendent Michelle Hubbard.
Having vaccine available down to age 5 was the point at which the board said last time that they would revisit their mandate. That’s now available.
A presentation on progress included a look at vaccination rates for ages 12-to-17 in the zip codes covered by SMSD. The zip code with the lowest was near 50%. The zip code with the highest, in the far northeast corner, was 84%.
The numbers for the little ones aren’t out yet, but the concern still remained for kids pre-K and younger, who don’t have a vaccine yet.
“Your students do not live in a bubble,” said Johnson County Department of Health Director of Epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh. “Your high school students probably have siblings who are in elementary school down to day cares. And so if day care kids are not protected, it has the potential to impact your elementary schools and your high schools and vice versa.”
The reason changes are coming only in the upper grades is that the county commission voted this summer that masks would be required in any school building with kids up to grade 6. That’s because the vaccine wasn’t yet approved for ages 5 through 11. The county mandate on schools is in place through May, but the commission will likely revisit their rules before the end of the year.
