JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A long and sometimes contentious Board of Education special meeting held Monday ultimately ended with a 4-3 vote to pass a COVID-19 mitigation plan that was previously approved in November.
Under the plan, masks remain required for all students and staff at pre-k and elementary schools. Masks are optional inside middle school and high school buildings for students and staff.
If a school building reaches 3% or more COVID-19 exclusions and quarantines, the building will return to full mask requirements. The building will remain masked for at least 14 days and until the percentage of recommended exclusions and quarantines is less than 3%.
Protesters gathered outside before the meeting. They then made their way inside the meeting. As Director of Epidemiology for the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Elizabeth Holzschuh informed the board of recent case numbers and positivity rates, the crowd began to interrupt her.
“Omicron is as transmissible and as infectious as measles, which we have found to be one of the most infectious viruses to humans,” Holzschuh said. “This morning from 7:00 a.m. to noon, we are already at 1,000 cases.”
At-Large Member and President Heather Ousley banged a gavel and asked the crowd not to interrupt speakers. Following another interruption, she called for a 10-minute break. The meeting then continued with more interruptions.
A man in the crowd stood up during a discussion about high-quality masks for students and said, “No masking the children!” before walking out of the room.
“I’m hoping to see masks optional. Some of the children have trouble learning, participating,” parent Joy Thomas said as protesters left the meeting.
The board continued the meeting virtually. They originally decided in a 4-3 vote to delay the implementation optional masking at middle and high schools to get more information about how many positive cases there may be in the district.
“I don’t feel like we are going to know what the numbers are coming back from break while omicron is spiking,” said Shawnee Mission West Area Board Member Laura Guy.
In a separate 4-3 vote following concerns about changes being made without time for administration to review them, the board voted to go back to a plan originally approved in November that includes a Test to Stay option.
Testing will occur for seven days after exposure to a positive case. Students and staff participating in Test to Stay must receive a negative PCR test results prior to attending school or work the following day.
The SMSD Test to Stay measure will begin starting Jan. 4. Under Test to Stay, testing will occur seven days after exposure to a positive case.
Testing will take place at the Shawnee Mission Early Childhood Education Center at 6701 W. 83rd St. in Overland Park, Kansas. The sign on that building says "Broadmoor Center."
Testing will be available Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. On Friday, it's 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. There is no testing on Saturdays. On Sunday, testing will happen from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Parental consent is required at first test, then students can test without a parent for consecutive tests. Students determined as unable to access the testing site may have an alternative plan for testing at school as capacity allows.
Students and staff participating in Test to Stay must wear a mask at all times while at school, and while participating in school related extra- and co-curricular activities. They must receive their negative PCR test results prior to school or work attendance the following day. That could result in a day or two of absence in the event test results are not received back in time necessary to remain in school on day one or two, of seven days.
You can view the mitigation plan by clicking here.
