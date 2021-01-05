JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Shawnee Mission School District announced that it will be bringing all students in middle school and high school back for hybrid learning in three weeks.
That would be Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The district had gone all-virtual at the end of November.
The district said one of the reasons they are able to do this is because they've been able to improve staffing by hiring December graduates.
