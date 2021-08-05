The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education just reached its decision to require masking of all children and adults in pre-k through the 12th grade.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve Proposal D.

That proposal requires masking of all children and adults in grades PreK-12 and in all district facilities.

This will be the case until further notice.

