OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve Proposal D.
That proposal requires masking of all children and adults in grades PreK-12 and in all district facilities.
This will be the case until further notice.
You can view the proposal here.
