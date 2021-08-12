SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Five out of seven Smithville School Board members backed the superintendent’s recommendation to begin requiring masks of everyone in school buildings beginning on Monday.
The school district moved the special meeting to their performing arts center that seats 800 people so that no one would be kept out. About 50 people attended. Eight urged the board not to require masks.
“We all know what’s best for ourselves and our children,” said Brooke Perkins.
“Let me tell you what the experts don’t see. They don’t see every single day, their kid getting in the car from school pickup while ripping off their mask saying, ‘Finally, I can breathe,’” said Whitney Carlile.
Carlile’s daughter, beginning the 6th grade, approach the speaker’s dais as well.
“Last year it came down to the last-ish week of school and we got to take our masks off. I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed school so much,” said Jaycee Carlile.
“Stand up for our children! Let them decide for themselves,” said Casey Parr, choking up with emotion.
Six more speakers pushed for a mandate, and directly countered one of the main talking points of mandate opponents.
“The freedom of choice they are demanding is that they be allowed to behave in a reckless and irresponsible way that could seriously endanger those around them,” said Michael Crim.
“This is not about freedom of choice,” said Alexis Small. “This is about educating all students in a safe environment and making sure that they can stay in school.”
“I respect parental choice in normal times,” said Jay Pietkiewicz. “But these are not normal times.”
Board member Jeff Bloemker prefaced his support for a universal mask mandate similarly. He noted that he worked for one of the region’s large health systems and described the strain being placed on them.
Board member Ian Sexton also works for a regional hospital system. He said he was torn, concerned about inconsistencies when there is no mandate outside of school but worried loathe to keep an immune compromised child out of the classroom.
“I see very little downside,” he concluded.
Board member Scott Haggerty was one of two board members voting against the mandate.
“I have a problem with a mandate when medical professionals disagree about whether they are effective,” he said.
Board member Susan Whitmore said she works in a medical setting and is prone to follow guidance of medical organizations like the CDC.
She and Board Vice President Sarah Lamer said emails and phone calls with constituents led them to believe there are more parents who want masks required than open forum attendance would suggest.
Board member Len Matthies, the other no vote, echoed Haggerty’s sentiments about whether masks are effective.
Board President Denny Fales noted that wealth of medical guidance recommending universal masking, both national and local, among them the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, Clay County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Superintendent Todd Schuetz added that they had an outbreak in Smithville during summer school without masks after in-school transmission remained low all of last year.
“In Smithville,” he emphasized. “Not in Missouri. In Smithville.”
The vote Thursday night was only on masks, with other protocols to follow, but Schuetz said that with universal masking, quarantine guidelines could be adopted that would require fewer students to be isolated.
