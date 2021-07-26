OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Parents of the Shawnee Mission School District could know Monday night if their kids will wear masks.

The school board is meeting to vote on two different masking proposals. One plan focuses mainly on requiring elementary students to be masked, while the other leaves more of an option.

A look at who could be next after mandatory masking passes for KCK schools Tuesday night, the school board for KCK Public Schools voted to require masks in the upcoming school year for students, staff, parents and visitors. That's regardless of vaccination status.

Under Plan A, masks would be recommended for students who are not vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated would not have to wear a mask. However, masks would be required on school buses whether you’re vaccinated or not.

For Plan B, elementary students would be required to mask. Based on the proposal, this is because children under 12 cannot be vaccinated. Once a vaccine does become available to them, this would change.

Staff in elementary schools would have the option to opt out of wearing masks but only if they show proof of vaccination. And, masks would be optional for the fully vaccinated in all other school settings.

KC health officials and parents react to American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation of universal masking in schools The American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a harder stance in their mask recommendations for schools in the fall than the Centers for Disease Control and some local health authorities.

Recently, the Johnson County Health Department suggested masks be required in school for those who are unvaccinated.

The school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.