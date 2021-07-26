Parents of the Shawnee Mission School District could know Monday night if their kids will wear masks.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Parents of the Shawnee Mission School District could know Monday night if their kids will wear masks.

The school board is meeting to vote on two different masking proposals. One plan focuses mainly on requiring elementary students to be masked, while the other leaves more of an option.

Under Plan A, masks would be recommended for students who are not vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated would not have to wear a mask. However, masks would be required on school buses whether you’re vaccinated or not.

For Plan B, elementary students would be required to mask. Based on the proposal, this is because children under 12 cannot be vaccinated. Once a vaccine does become available to them, this would change.

Staff in elementary schools would have the option to opt out of wearing masks but only if they show proof of vaccination. And, masks would be optional for the fully vaccinated in all other school settings.

Recently, the Johnson County Health Department suggested masks be required in school for those who are unvaccinated.

The school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.