OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Mission School District will start the school year with remote learning after Johnson County health officials said the county is still in the “Red Zone” for a safe return.
In a letter sent to parents, district officials noted that starting remotely classes on September 8 is “in the best interest of students and staff,” adding that they hope schools can move to a hybrid model as county data improves.
In addition to remote classes, all activities and athletics will be suspended while the district is under the red zone. The last day for activities will be Friday, August 21, though the district and others in Johnson County are working with the Kansas State High School Activities Association to look for new options for moving fall sports ahead to the spring.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton noted that he knows parents are not happy with this news but says teachers and staff are working to make sure everything works for students.
“We miss our students, and can’t wait to be back together with them,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, we will continue working to ensure that each student has a personalized learning plan that prepares them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.”
