SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Mission School District said they will start school after Labor Day. 

KCTV5 News’ Emily Rittman was at the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening when Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton said, “students will return to school after Labor Day."

The board is still finalizing a new calendar for the district.

