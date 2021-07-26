JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Masks will be required for elementary students in the Shawnee Mission School District. The Board of Education made the decision in a 6-1 vote Monday night.
A crowd of protesters watched the meeting from outside of the building through windows due to capacity limits. They pressed signs against the windows as the Board of Education heard public comment. “I would like it to be optional this year,” Sarah Sumpter said. “For those concerned their kids can wear them,”
Outside the meeting several other parents and grandparents voiced their opposition to mask requirements before the meeting began. “Several parents they’ve decided to homeschool this year because of potential mask mandates,” Gary Morgan said. “That’s how strongly a lot of parents feel.”
Inside the meeting several speakers also spoke against requiring masks in schools. “I’m saddened that once again masking is being considered as a mandate,” Sara Crafton said. “It’s is not right to make our kids bear the burden at the expense of their physical and mental health.”
Protesters who watched through windows would cheer loudly after opponents spoke. The Board of Education then heard from the Johnson County Director of Epidemiology. “The reason why people think it is okay and that the kids are fine and they don’t spread it is because we prevented them from spreading it with masks,” Johnson County, KS Director of Epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh said.
“In the words of my coworkers’ mother at the beginning of her hospitalization. She died today. While some can choose to deny reality, others don’t have that luxury,” Lisa Feingold said during the public comment section of the meeting. Holzschuh told board of education members the Delta variant’s ability to spread quickly is concerning. “If you take masks away at these school levels, we will see widespread transmission,” Holzschuh said.
The board voted 6-1 to pass the more detailed Proposal B. Brad Stratton was the only person to vote against the proposal. Proposal B requires masks for all children at the elementary level until such a time as all students have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. All bus riders including elementary and secondary must wear a mask when riding on a school bus unless there is documentation presented to the school for a medical mask exemption. It is strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals continue to make until fully vaccinated (two weeks after the last dose in series). Staff working in elementary settings that are fully vaccinated may opt out of masking with proof of vaccination. External building visitors must mask. Individuals do not need to mask when outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.