OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Mission School District plans to release a draft of its reopening plan on Wednesday.
Some teachers are still hesitant about getting back into the classroom because there are a lot of unknowns about how the district will specifically protect teachers.
“When we do return, we need to be sure social distancing can be maintained and that rooms and other areas of the buildings can be properly sanitized throughout the day. We are still waiting to see specific information paid sick leave for those who are quarantined or contract the virus. And those who are at high risk or who have family members who are high risk are still awaiting details about if they can teach remotely," said Linda Sieck, president of NEA Shawnee Mission.
There is a special executive session for board members at 6 p.m. to vote on the reopening pan. District representatives meet again with the NEA on Thursday to address staff concerns.
Superintendent Mike Fulton says he has taken all feedback into account when creating plan.
Educators made changes to the draft after the governor’s announcement to push the start of in-person learning back to after Labor Day.
You can hear the discussion of those changes on the livestream of the meeting on the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.