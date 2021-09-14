SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- It's not clear when the Shawnee Mission School District could discuss a possible vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
The school board was planning a discussion on the topic during their meeting Monday night. However, at the last minute, it was pulled from the agenda because the board president was absent due to a medical emergency.
Striking the topic from the agenda did not stop a parent and employee from voicing their opinions on the matter. One was in favor of a mandate and the other was against.
"Without the precautionary measures this board has implemented this far, many of us would no longer be working here," said Lisa Feingold, a SMSD nutritional services employee.
Feingold is in favor of a vaccine mandate. She believes such a measure would give teachers and staff more confidence in their safety at work.
However, parent Keri Ivie told the board she's afraid the opposite will be true.
"Please do not force our teachers and staff to choose between the vaccine risks or keeping their job. We will lose many wonderful educators," she said.
A district spokesperson says an estimated 80 percent of staff have already taken the vaccine voluntarily but that the district would like to see that number higher.
At this point, it's not clear when the vaccine discussion will return to the board's agenda.
