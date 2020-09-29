OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Parents and students lined the sidewalk outside of the Shawnee Mission Center for Academic Achievement Tuesday afternoon. Their message to the district was spelled out on signs and echoed with car horns.
“You have to get away from the computers to learn something. You need to be in person to learn something. You need the social interaction with other kids,” Shawnee Mission School District Kevin Donnelly said.
Some like Laurel Joyce are concerned about how their kids will compare to others in neighboring districts who are learning at least part of the time in the classroom.
“Yes, big time,” Shawnee Mission School District mother Laurel Joyce said.
“I think it’s with lots of other classes too that need that in-person time that’s just invaluable,” Shawnee Mission School District mother Taylor Brown said.
Inside the meeting some parents and teachers voiced the same opinion.
“When at school they can escape whatever they are living in and be surrounded by friends and teachers who accept and love them,” Shawnee Mission School District teacher Chad Reid said.
Others say teachers are wearing multiple hats and stretched thin.
“Isn’t asking them to be flexible. It’s requiring them to be contortionists,” Shawnee Mission School District teacher Lisa said.
While some parents compare Shawnee Mission to other schools in the area that have returned to in-person learning, district Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton offered words of encouragement.
“To the extent that we can grow through this together, it will make us stronger,” Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Dr. Fulton said. “There are no clear paths, but there are paths that have to be created. That is what we are in the process of doing.”
Dr. Fulton says he’s reached out to the Johnson County Health Department to see if there is a way to develop protocols for secondary students so they can start hybrid learning, even in the red zone.
Dr. Fulton says he has not heard back from the department about their suggestions.
