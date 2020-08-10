SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District board met Monday evening and discussed everything from the number of kids going remote to air filtration systems in buildings. Board members did approve the purchase of better air filters for schools, but the district is still working on logistics of staffing and school schedules.
The surveys are back, and Shawnee Mission now knows just under 8,000 of their students will be remote. Middle school and high school principals are now tasked with creating two master schedules.
One for in-person and another for a virtual, “School within a school.”
“We want to take this slow and do this right. This is going to be a lot,” Director of Health Services Shelby Rebeck said.
Bringing back fall activities is going to be slow too.
“We want kids to be able to follow their passions,” Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Michael Fulton said.
With some restrictions. Johnson County is currently in the yellow, so If the fall season started Monday, sports like football and wrestling couldn’t compete because it’s deemed, “high risk.” Choir and concerts would be out of the question too.
The district is exploring live streaming an outdoor concert or doing a play over zoom.
“Flexibility, nothing is going to be perfect,” Fulton said.
The district announced Monday night it will have childcare and learning support for staff at a reasonable price while it’s in a hybrid or remote learning format.
“All deemed essential workers need to provide workers with assistance,” Fulton said.
Before students, staff and teachers leave their homes to drop off their kids or go to work, everyone should take their temperatures and assess any symptoms before they leave for the day.
The next board meeting is on August 24, still two weeks before the start of the school year.
