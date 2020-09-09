OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The board of education for the Shawnee Mission School District is holding a special session Wednesday afternoon to discuss remote learning and athletics activities for district students.

SMSD is one of the few districts in the metro that has continued to delay athletic activities due to current COVID-19 levels in the area, having ended summer activities on August 21.

The district began classes on Tuesday with students at all grade levels following a virtual instruction model.

There have been multiple positive cases of the coronavirus in district student-athletes over the summer.

The board is meeting at 4 p.m. at the district’s Center for Academic Achievement located at 8200 W. 71st Street.

There will be seating on a first-come basis due to pandemic guidelines, and the meeting will be streamed live on the district website.