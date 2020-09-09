SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – The board of education for the Shawnee Mission School District announced that athletes will be able to play fall sports.
The board said Wednesday that they will proceed with sports based on the Johnson County Health Department advice. Random sampling and limited fans are also being advised.
BREAKING: By a 5-2 vote, SMSD will resume sports.— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) September 9, 2020
