SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – The board of education for the Shawnee Mission School District announced that athletes will be able to play fall sports along with the next steps for transitioning in-person learning for elementary students.
The board said Wednesday that they will proceed with sports based on the Johnson County Health Department advice. Random sampling and limited fans are also being advised.
BREAKING: By a 5-2 vote, SMSD will resume sports.— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) September 9, 2020
"We got word from the department of health today that playing sports would be permissible with some mitigating factors that we're going to take very seriously," Shawnee Mission School District spokesperson David Smith said.
Also in the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton said that emails were sent to elementary staff and elementary families Wednesday afternoon, outlining the next steps for transitioning in-person learning for students in Pre-K through sixth grade.
The email to families of students in Pre-K through sixth grade outlines a timeline for students in these grade levels (whose families have selected an in-person learning model) to transition to the hybrid and eventually the in-person learning model.
“In the same email to elementary families, Dr. Fulton said district staff recognizes moving to hybrid while in the red gating zone reflects a change from a choice parents made earlier this year regarding their students’ learning models. As a result, elementary parents are being asked to consider if they want to change their child’s learning model. This selection will be effective for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Families who do not intend to change do not need to complete the form. Those who do intend to change are asked to complete a form, which was included in the email,” the district said.
