KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Several school districts across the Kansas City area begin bringing students back into the classroom starting Monday.
Shawnee Mission, Lee's Summit, Blue Valley and Independence are all transitioning some of their grades into more in-person classes this week:
- Shawnee Mission School District is taking on a hybrid approach, allowing pre-K through second-graders to learn inside school buildings two days a week. Third through sixth-graders will begin doing the same next week. The district is targeting full in-person classes for elementary school students starting Oct. 19.
- Lee's Summit School District is offering in-person classes two days a week for fourth through 12th-graders. They were previously entirely remote. Kindergarteners through third-graders will remain full in-person.
- Within the Independence School District, elementary school students have been full in-person, and middle school and high schoolers have alternated weeks in the classroom---one week in-person, the next week remote. Beginning Monday, high school seniors can go back to classes full in-person. The district will re-evaluate before giving the go-ahead to other grade levels.
- Blue Valley School District will now have elementary school students full in-person, and middle-to-high-school students will be on the hybrid learning model based on last name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.