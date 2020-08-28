LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- New information came into our KCTV5’s newsroom at 6 p.m. about several Greek houses on KU’s campus that have been ordered to quarantine.
Updated test results show about 10% of the university’s sorority and fraternity life community is testing positive.
We’ve been reporting on this developing situation all week. On Friday, KCTV5’s Kaci Jones took a look at when cases started to spike.
Health officials said they are concerned about the houses because students are living in close proximity to one another, making it easier to spread COVID-19.
If you look at a chart of average new cases in Douglas County, you can see a spike on Aug. 16.
Numbers increased when students started returning to campus a week ago, which is something health officials said they expected because they’ve ramped up student testing.
“Our community does depend on them and how they act and what they do,” said George Diepenbrock, Communications Officer for the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department. “Avoid those large gatherings, wear a mask, socially distance yourself, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and get help medically if you need it.”
In addition to promoting practices to stop the spread, health officials have recommended students living in nine Greek houses quarantine.
Here’s a current list of those houses:
- Pi Kappa Phi
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Gamma Phi Beta
- Delta Delta Delta
- Alpha Chi Omega
- Pi Beta Phi
- Sigma Nu
- Beta Theta Pi
That list is constantly changing based on test results. Some houses have already been cleared and others have been added.
As the rush period approaches, health officials recommend exploring alternatives.
“An online virtual rush would be one way to handle it,” said Diepenbrock. “We all just have to find ways to innovate and do things differently.”
KU said they support the recommendations from the health department.
Health officials want to reiterate there’s nothing embarrassing about being ordered to quarantine. It is in important step to stop the spread.
