OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The school pickup line outside Olathe South was the busiest it's been in more than a year.
Today the district resumed in-person learning for all students, including at the Middle School and High School Level.
The school board voted to allow the change in February.
John Allison, the superintendent of the district, said the school would continue to take precautions against the spread of the virus, including spreading students out in class and requiring masks. Most schools added lunch periods to accommodate the new seating.
"Hopefully this is the way we can finish the school year," Allison said, "and get some individualized attention that you can get in person that's much harder in a remote or hybrid situation."
Most families were excited for the change. On Monday morning, April McClosky and her daughter joined other families on the street for celebratory donuts. Their kids had planned to walk to California Trails Middle School together.
"It's been a roller coaster," McClosky said. "If you think about it our kids haven't been in school for a year now. They're ready, they're excited. We feel really great about the things in place to be healthy and safe."
"It feels like we're going back to school again," her daughter, Taylor, added. She was standing next to her friends, her arm around them. "I'm with my two buddies and that's exciting."
Some families were a little torn about going back to a normal setting. Jyelle Porter, a student at Olathe South High School, wasn't happy about the new schedule.
"I don't like it," Porter said. "I have to be at school a full eight hours and lunch is awkward and weird because of the weird seating."
Other districts that plan to return to in person learning in the next few weeks include Kansas City, Kan., Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley. Lee's Summit students returned to an in-person model four days a week in February.
