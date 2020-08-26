KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - East High School will be facing off with Van Horn High School Friday and the stands will be empty. Kansas City Public Schools say they made that decision off science and data.
The district actually has three games this weakened at East High on Friday and also at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy. Central High School has a home game Saturday.
For all those games, no fans will be allowed also no band or cheerleaders.
North Kansas City Schools also have two games Friday at Oak Park and Winnetonka.
Every player will be given two tickets to give to spectators. People watching the game will be required to wear masks and social distance.
Smithville School District posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon showing maps of where everyone should park and enter.
KCTV5 News asked other districts on the Missouri side how they plan to handle upcoming games. They did not answer our requests.
But Olathe and Shawnee Mission Schools both say they are following these guidelines from the Johnson County Health Department.
Since the county is still in the so-called red zone, with a 15% or higher coronavirus positive rate and increasing cases, they will not be playing football at all. That decision is being reviewed on a weekly basis though.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board will meet Friday to decide whether fall sports can be moved to spring.
Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer says some districts are having athletes go to school virtually, so if they catch the virus at a game, they don’t give it to the rest of the school.
He says that’s a compromise, but he still worries about districts keeping athletes and fans safe, even with social distancing requirements in the stands.
“They don't have the staff to enforce it whereas, we're going to try it in Arrowhead Stadium, but they have, you know, huge capacity to enforce the social distancing in the stadium,” Dr. Archer said.
On the Kansas side of the metro, Wyandotte County has cancelled fall sports and districts in Johnson County have no scheduled games and are reviewing the situation on a weekly basis.
Across the country, 13 states and Washington D.C. have cancelled high school football until 2021 and even more states including Texas have postponed it for several weeks.
