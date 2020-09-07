MISSION, KS (KCTV) - For the Shawnee-Mission School District and other large districts across the metro, learning will start online for most students. For the time being, many parents don’t have to worry about putting their kids on a school bus, but it’s yet another worry for others.

A few weeks ago, KCTV5 News went in-depth to explain how bus companies might keep students safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending one kid per seat and alternate every single row. But schools don't have enough busses or bus drivers to make this happen.

Experts say buses need to require masks and alternate students in the left and right positions of each seat of each row.

KCTV5 News talked to one mom in the DeSoto School District, which is starting in a hybrid model. She says her daughter normally rides the bus, but she will be taking her to school two days a week this year.

“The reason I didn’t do it is to limit exposure. If we are already exposing her to the kids in the classroom, I didn’t want to do it on the bus as well,” parent Sarah Fraundorfer said.

Parents are being flexible and open-minded. Whether they have experience with back to school shopping and planning or this is the first time, there’s no road map for this year.

“Right, we have never grabbed a bulletin board before,” mother of 7th grader Mandy Waters said. “Something to look at to help me finish everything.”

For virtual learners like Matthew Waters, this is new territory.

“I just don’t really know what to expect,” Matthew said.

Melissa Woo is sending her kid off to school for the first time.

“It’s even more stressful, I guess, than it normally would be,” Woo said.

The Woo’s decided to stick with a road they’ve been down before. Her son Micah will start kindergarten at the same place he’s been in daycare.

“There is a little less confusion about what’s happening there, so we decided to keep him there for Kindergarten,” Woo said.

There was a fair share of switching lanes before they landed on their final plan.

“We’re feeling pretty okay about the situation right now. But it was stressful when we were trying to figure out what we were going to do,” Woo said.

Other parents are starting a new journey with a few hesitations.

“What happens when someone tests positive there? Which I think we are hoping for the best but planning for the worst,” pre-K parent Brett Suddreth said.

Suddreth says getting his son back with his friends is a priority.

“You know he misses that time with them, and I think it’s really important for their development socially to get with those kids,” Suddreth said.