LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has changes its recommendation when it comes to schools reopening due to an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Today, the recommended phase of “COVID-19 Smart and Safe School Reopening Guidance” went from green to yellow.
The phase yellow recommendation is for K-12 schools to offer hybrid instruction. It also includes no all-school activities at the elementary level and no high-risk activities at the middle school and high school levels.
High-risk sports are those that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and a high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.
“Those high-risk sports have a higher chance of transmission of the virus based on the nature of the virus being transmitted through respiratory droplets,” said said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “We understand the importance of sports, for mental health and physical conditioning and the importance to children and parents. The recommendation is to slow the spread of the virus into the community and into populations that may be at higher risk of complications. We hope to reduce the number of cases so we can get back to the extracurricular activities that we all enjoy.”
The recommended phase is updated every Thursday.
“The county’s 14-day moving average for new cases per day increased from less than 12 cases last Thursday to more than 30 cases this week,” the health department said.
“We recognize that the entry testing and high number of tests of University of Kansas students drove the number of new cases,” said Director Dan Partridge. “Given those COVID-19 cases are now in our community, we believe it’s prudent to move to phase Yellow.”
The full guidelines are available at: douglascountyks.org/coronavirus or ldchealth.org/coronavirus.
