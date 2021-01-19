OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County reports about 300 new COVID-19 cases per day, yet still some schools will allow older students to return to in-person learning.
The second semester starts Tuesday in the Blue Valley School District as middle and high school students start hybrid learning. They’ll come back to the classroom two days a week after finishing last semester remotely.
The district says according to the state’s gating criteria, they are now able to have older students in the buildings.
KCTV5 News took a closer look at cases within the district. Last week, 107 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 79 were students and 28 were staff members. This ties the week before for the most amount of cases the district has had all school year.
The number of people in quarantine from positive cases or close contact has dropped significantly. In mid-November, 679 people associated with the school district had to quarantine.
The district spokesperson says there were issues with staffing and finding substitutes.
Elementary students will continue with in-person learning.
Starting next Tuesday, Shawnee Mission middle and high school students will also return to hybrid learning. The older students have been in the remote learning model, partially because of staffing shortages.
The district announced it hired more teachers from the people who earned their degree in December.
De Soto will transition their middle and high schools to hybrid on Wednesday.
Superintendent Frank Harwood recommended the board modify the state’s gating criteria to separate community spread and school spread.
The school board voted to bring grades 6-12 back full-time in-person on Feb. 1.
