LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit R-7 students in 4th grade and above started their year completely virtual. Things got off to a good start, then the school’s secure internet went down. It’s the same story across the metro for large districts.

Raytown put out a message on Twitter saying it’s internet filter provider was down across the U.S.

Securly, our Internet filter provider, is having issues in the U.S. today. Users on district Windows machines (high school students & staff) may not be able to access the Internet. Securly has identified the cause and is working to correct it. We will continue to keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/rkpjgOSEQH — Raytown Schools (@RaytownSchools) September 8, 2020

The outage lasted just over an hour and only effected high school students and staff working on windows computers.

Update: Thank you all for your patience. Securly is showing that this issue has been resolved and we have confirmed that users are back online. Please be aware that many high school students and some staff were not able to connect during from about 8:45-10:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/aZtwQpR9Ts — Raytown Schools (@RaytownSchools) September 8, 2020

Olathe says its system called StudentVue was overloaded with traffic. They were expecting 30,000 devices, but almost 50,000 tried to log on. The district added servers to help with the temporary problem. The school district sent KCTV5 News a statement about the overload.

“StudentVue received an unexpected load of traffic this morning causing a period of interruption. Nearly 50,000 users were attempting to log-in to a system meant for 30,000 students. In addition to our already increased bandwidth, we’ve added additional servers. We appreciate the patience of our parents and look forward to the rest of the week.”

Lee’s Summit R-7 didn’t return our phone calls or emails. Parents and students said teachers lost signal and dropped from their classroom video chats for about 30 minutes before coming back online.

One Lee’s Summit parent KCTV5 News talked to says students are facing the same problems companies did a few months ago when employees started working from home.

“It’s the same concept for these with all these students working from home and doing virtual learning. You can only test the system the best that you can. But once you try to get 1,000 students in there you have no idea what to expect,” Lee’s Summit R-7 father Greg Herdlick said.

KCTV5 News talked to parents and students about the hurdles they faced on their first day of school.

“Yeah it was a little stressful to try and figure out what our teacher wanted from us more than anything, what they wanted us to be doing,” Lee’s Summit West junior Ethan Gray said.

Some students had the perfect plan for a few extra minutes offline.

“My high schooler quickly got out of his chair and got back into bed as he was waiting for further instruction,” Herdlick said laughing. “My daughter in 5th grade was still working on a project. But they both seem to be taking it in stride.”

Students and parents say they expect things to start off slow and pick up by next week once everyone gets the hang of things.

Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton and Piper all start school on Wednesday.