KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This weekend, those preparing to go back to school will not have to pay sales tax in certain Missouri cities.
The tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 and run through Sunday, Aug. 9.
During the tax-free weekend, people will be able to purchase clothing, computers and school supplies without paying the sales tax.
During the weekend, state sales tax will not be charged throughout Missouri but not all cities are participating, which means city sales tax will be still be charged in some areas.
Click here for a list of cities opting out.
Click here for more information regarding the tax-free weekend.
