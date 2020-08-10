RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The Raytown School District has voted to go all virtual through the first quarter.
The Raytown C-2 School District’s first day of school will be on Tuesday, September 8 and all grade levels will be virtual learning only.
The virtual learning was originally supposed to go through at least September 22. But at the board meeting on Monday evening, the school district decided to go completely virtual for the first nine weeks.
