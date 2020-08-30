Covid-19 3D realistic model design NEW GENERIC TO USE

4K 3D virus model created during Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

 (Josep Gutierrez)

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Raymore-Peculiar School District sent an email letting people know that one of their students has COVID-19. 

They said the student goes to Raymore-Peculiar High School and has tested positive for the virus. 

They said the Cass County Health Department and district administrators have contacted anyone who may have been exposed and may need to quarantine. 

No other information was provided and is available at this time. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.