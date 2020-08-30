RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Raymore-Peculiar School District sent an email letting people know that one of their students has COVID-19.
They said the student goes to Raymore-Peculiar High School and has tested positive for the virus.
They said the Cass County Health Department and district administrators have contacted anyone who may have been exposed and may need to quarantine.
No other information was provided and is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.