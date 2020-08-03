CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Raymore- Peculiar High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release from the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the student, “had been participating in football summer conditioning workouts.”

The Cass County Health Department is said to be conducting contact tracing and is notifying individuals who were potentially exposed.

The district also said that no organized athletic practices or workouts are taking place this week as the district is observing the no-contact week established by the Missouri State High School Activities Association or MSHSAA.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to implement safety measures during the pandemic,” the district said.