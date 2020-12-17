RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- The Raymore-Peculiar School District will be breaking a little earlier for Christmas this year.
At a November 17th meeting, the School Board made the decision that December 18th would be the last day of the semester.
The school board had also voted that the last three Fridays were to be strictly virtual throughout the district. Therefore, December 17th was the last day for in-person classes for the semester.
The District said they are very proud they’ve had students attend in-person for the entire first half of the year.
Their overall positive COVID-19 cases and those in quarantine or isolation has remained low.
Just over the last week the school district has had 24 new positive cases which according to their COVID-19 data website, equates to 0.46% of students and staff in the district.
Then about 5% of the students and staff are either in isolation or quarantine.
Ray-Pecs students in early childhood classes through 5th grade have been attending in-person classes five days per week. While their 6th -12th graders have been hybrid.
There will be another school board meeting on Thursday December 17th. KCTV5 asked if any changes will be made to the schedule once students return. The District said at this time there are no plans to change their mode of learning.
The decision to end the semester on December 18th for students was to provide more time for teachers to get 1st semester grades in, and also prepare for in person and virtual learning for the next semester.
School district officials said the final day of the semester is impacted by when Christmas Day falls during the week.
In 2019, the semester ended with an early release on Dec. 20. So, Dec. 18 is not too much earlier than it has been during previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.