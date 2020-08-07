KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - There are more questions than answers for parents and teachers as area school districts wrestle with how “back-to-school” looks this year.
Some school districts and local health departments are considering policies naming teaches as “essential workers,” and while there’s no doubt that teachers are essential, being labeled an “essential worker” during a pandemic brings a whole new meaning and possible risks.
During the current pandemic, this designation means is that teachers could keep teaching, even after exposure to the coronavirus. They would only quarantine after developing symptoms.
This is the same policy that currently applies to essential health care workers and first responders. Months ago, President Donald Trump labeled meat packing plants as critical infrastructure and their workers “essential,” and the White House has been very clear in its desire to get children back in the classroom.
"It is our firm belief that our schools are essential places of business if you will, that our teachers are essential personnel," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.
But Dr. Rex Archer, who heads the Kansas City Health Department, has concerns. He says there’s a big difference is a health care worker suited up in PPE and a teacher in a cotton mask.
“As essential as teachers are, we need to keep from exposing students and having it spread. They aren’t trained to keep it from spreading if they are infected,” Archer told KCTV5 News. “To me, teachers are essential, but essential saving lives under COVID? It does not meet that from my perspective.”
Archer said he has been in discussions with the Clay County Health Director Gary E. Zaborac about labeling teachers. Zaborac declined an in-person interview with KCTV5 News, but did send a statement:
“We will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Per those guidelines, teachers are not defined to be critical infrastructure workers. If a teacher is exposed to COVID-19 they will be required to follow standard CDC protocols which is to quarantine. They would not be required to continue to work at that time.”
But the question remains, can schools stay open without teachers classified as essential workers? KCTV5 News asked multiple area school districts how teacher, students and sibling exposures will be handled. Most did not respond or replied that policies continue to evolve.
