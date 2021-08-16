KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Park Hill School District will discuss its mask policy on Monday.
Under the current plan, all students, staff and visitors older than 5 will wear masks in school facilities. They announced this to stay in line with the Kansas City, Missouri mask mandate.
The board of education will discuss COVID-19 in a special meeting and mask policies are on the agenda.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. District officials will allow public comment time, but it is limited to three hours. After parents and community members share their opinions, the board will hear from the district’s director of health services, Tammy Saylor. They’ll be accompanied by representatives from the Platte County and Kansas City health departments. The health experts will give an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
School officially starts Aug. 23. Park Hill’s freshman attend orientation is held Thursday.
KCTV5 News will keep you updated on any last-minute policy changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.