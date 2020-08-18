KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An after school program has found a way to evolve with the pandemic and help give parents a peace of mind while their kids learn from home.
Challenge Island in the Crossroads is a "STEAM" based program. That’s STEM with “art” added into it.
The program offers a “social bubble” program where they can actually go to people's homes and host sessions with multiple students from a family’s social bubble. They’ll help with virtual school work, and also provide their own one hour session which will include a STEAM lesson.
But, if hosting a group at home isn’t an option, they also have what they call the “imagination lab” which will be hosted at their location.
It’s another concept they’ve developed in the midst of the pandemic to help keep learners on track.
Students can receive help with their virtual learning as well as take part in one of their STEAM programs. And it’s all done with in small groups of children in peer groups of similar ages.
