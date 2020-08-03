PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) – School officials in Platte County announced Monday that students will not return to school until after Labor Day.
District leaders said they came to this decision in response to recommendations from health officials in Platte County, Clay County and Kansas City, as well as recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the area.
In addition to the delayed start, students will begin the new school year in a hybrid model, with students in Pre-K through fifth grade and students at the Northland Career Center vocational center attending school daily while students in grades 6-12 will in school on alternating days.
School officials said they needed the alternating days options for the older students to reduce the total number of students in the facilities in order to follow social distancing recommendations.
Additionally, the school district is offering students the choice to continue with remote learning for the first semester of classes. Families are being asked to notify the district by August 10 as to which option, full remote or hybrid model, they want for their students.
The district has more details on their reopening plans, including a full FAQ, on the district website, PlatteCountySchoolDistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.