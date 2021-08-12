PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County School District will require that everyone 3 years old or older wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Due to a federal order, everyone will have to wear masks on buses.
The district says it will review the strategy as needed.
The statement about masking can be found here.
The full 2021-22 school opening plan from the district can be found online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.